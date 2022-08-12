‘So much to like’ - Jurgen Klopp hails recent Liverpool summer piece of business

Harvey Elliott has signed a new Liverpool contract until 2027.

Jurgen Klopp is excited to see how Harvey Elliott develops at Liverpool.

Elliott committed his future to the Reds by signing a new five-year contract.

It’s reward for the eye-catching progress the attacking midfielder has made since arriving from Fulham in 2019.

Elliott, 19, had made 22 appearances in all competitions - although that number would be more had he not suffered a devastating ankle injury last September.

But he’s looked sharp since returning this summer and made an impact when coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw at Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Now with his future secured, Klopp is relishing seeing how Elliott will continue to improve.

The Liverpool boss told the club website: “There is so much to like about this.

“For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool FC.

“For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What’s not to like?

“Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player.

“It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.