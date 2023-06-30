‘So proud’ - Liverpool confirm deal as ‘medical tests’ set to take place soon

Liverpool have confirmed that goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension.

The goalkeeper has penned a new one-year deal at Anfield - which will stretch his stay to five years. Adrian joined the Reds from West Ham United on a free transfer in 2019. He’s made a total of 26 appearances and been part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad that has won the Premier League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting on Twitter, Adrian - who is third-choice keeper behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher - said: “Once a red… Always a RED!!! “So proud and happy to be part of you one more year!”

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is closing in on becoming Liverpool’s second summer signing.

It is reported that the Reds have informed RB Leipzig they will meet the midfielder’s £60 million release clause that has to be triggere by this evening.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: “Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause. “€70m deal done, to be signed soon. Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon. Huge signing for #LFC.”

Advertisement

Advertisement