Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool fans have had to be patient when it comes to transfers so far this summer. It has been a slow window, to say the least.

Of course, a key reason why is because of two international tournaments taking place. Euro 2024 and the Copa America has meant that the market has been sedated compared to usual. Yet with both competitions over, it could soon pick up.

One player who there could be a scramble for is Jeremie Frimpong. The wing-back didn’t feature too much during Holland’s run to the quarter-finals of the Euros before being knocked out by England but is a highly talented player.

Frimpong was a key man in Bayer Leverkusen’s campaign in which they created history by winning their maiden Bundesliga title - going unbeaten to boot. Die Werkself also were crowned DFB-Pokal champions and fell one game short of the perfect 2023-24 campaign as they lost the Europa League final 3-0 to Atalanta.

In total, Frimpong recorded 14 goals and notched 12 assists in 47 appearances for Leverkusen. It’s hardly a surprise he’s been linked with a move away. It’s been suggested that Liverpool are among the potential suitors for the 23-year-old, according to Bild, and that his release clause of £34 million is only active for a week after the Euros final - so until Sunday.

Whether the Reds make a move remains to be seen. Liverpool do not play a wing-back system, while they have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley already under contract. Yet there is a possibility that Frimpong could play a more traditional role as a winger.

Certainly, Frimpong is held in the highest regard by Xabi Alonso. Since the former Liverpool midfielder took charge of Leverkusen almost two years ago, Frimpong has been a regular starter.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League final, Alonso said on the ex-Celtic man: “Since I got here the first time, since the first day, Jeremie has been a key player for us and myself.

“He has helped us a lot. He is a great guy, you know his personality, he brings a lot of joy to the locker room. You need to keep him having this joy but becoming more mature. That's why he's developed this year, not just as a player but a professional.

“On the pitch, he is so special. You can't find many Jeremie Frimpongs. For us, he is so special, at least in our system. It's almost like a tailor-made system for Jerry and we use him, we need him in very special positions and special moments and that's why he's a key player for us and so important - not just for goals but for threat and chances to create.”

Whether Liverpool make a swoop for Frimpong remains to be seen. Yet it’s fair to say that Alonso would suffer a hammer blow - and feel the Reds have signed a top-class performer.