'Some knocks' - Leicester City braced for hammer double injury blow against Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leicester City injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Vardy is an injury doubt for Leicester City’s clash against Liverpool.

The Reds, who are top of the Premier League table, welcome the struggling Foxes to Anfield on Boxing Day. Certainly, it will be a tall order if 17th-placed Leicester are to pull off a seismic upset. And they could be without their talisman Vardy, who has recorded six goals and three assists this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England international has a knock and might not be able to feature. Speaking at his pre-match pres conference, Leicester boss Rudd van Nistelrooy said: “We have to address Jamie.

‘He picked up some knocks, we have to address him today and tomorrow, see if he’s ready for Thursday. I don’t want to share personal medical updates of players but we have to address it. ‘It will hopefully be fine, if not, it will be a short-term issue.”

Meanwhile, Leicester are sweating on goalkeeper Mads Hermansen who missed a 3-0 loss to Wolves last weekend. If he is not fit then former Liverpool stopper Danny Ward will be between the posts. “It’s about his development and how he improves on a daily basis,” added Van Nistelrooy.

‘He is improving on a daily basis. We want him fit but of course, you can’t rush these things. We will see when he’s 100 per cent fit to perform for the team and I’m confident it will be in the short term, but I don’t know when.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re assessing him obviously every day. Jak [Stolarczyk] is one that has been back and playing for the Under-21s, got his first game under his belt, and we’ll make decisions in the coming days.’

Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Periera and Issahaku Fatawu are also set to miss out for Leicester.