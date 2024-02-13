Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Son Heung-Min has admitted that Liverpool are 'flying' - and Tottenham Hotspur may not be able to catch them in the Premier League title race.

The Reds sit at the summit of the table following a 3-1 win over Burnley but have their modern-day rivals and current champions Manchester City just two points behind with a game in hand. Arsenal are also two points adrift of Liverpool after routing West Ham 6-0.

After the Reds' triumph against Burnley, manager Jurgen Klopp did not rule Tottenham out of the battle for the silverware. Spurs earned a last-gasp 2-1 win over Brighton and they are eight points behind Liverpool.

The Anfield boss said: "I know it's every week. You add in Tottenham, who got a big win today. Aston Villa play tomorrow. They are all in the mix, and Arsenal obviously.

"Two weeks ago, we had the perfect squad situation. Two weeks later, we are short in each area. Like, wow. It all can happen. We all need luck to get through it, when you don't have that you have to fight through it."

Tottenham captain Son was asked if the dressing room are wondering if they can catch the current pacesetters after beating Brighton. Via the Mirror, he replied: "Not at all.

