FSG have put Liverpool up for sale and here is the latest news.

Fenway Sports Group would prefer a ‘full’ Liverpool sale rather than a minority investment.

That is according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs as a potential Reds takeover continues to dominate the headlines.

FSG put the club on the market last week, having been owners since 2010. The news took plenty aback, although manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he already knew of the American group’s plans.

Reds director Mike Gordon has now reportedly handed added responsbility to CEO Bily Hogan at Anfield so he can put more focus into a possible sale.

And in a lengthy update posting on Twitter, Jacobs says that will entertain offers starting at $3 billion - with previous reports suggest they wanted £4 billion.

Advertisement

It is also claimed that Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment are a ‘genuine’ suitor to purchase Liverpool.

Jacobs wrote: “Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later.

“Important to note, 'sooner' in a sale context still takes a fair amount of time, especially with no interested party in exclusive talks or having undertaken due diligence. But sources do stress wheels are very much in motion with Mike Gordon now focused on finding options.

“Jurgen Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of timescale, that the next two transfer windows won't be affected by the process. It's business as usual on the recruitment and planning side.

“Multiple sources also say the sale process is framed towards an American-led investor, with one group already some weeks into talks and other investors, who specifically considered Chelsea, still giving a bid serious consideration.

“Since @David_Ornstein broke news of a potential sale, #LFC have had a number of new suitors enquire. But Dubai Holding (or an affiliate) and Mumtalakat both deny interest. A MENA-based buyer or investor is not likely.

Advertisement

“Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender.

“FSG expect #LFC to sell for close to $1bn more than Chelsea, although their Forbes valuation is even higher ($4.45bn). They have specifically used that sale as a yardstick. That would put a sale price in today's market at $3.7bn (£3.1bn).

“#CFC actually went for $3.1bn at the time, which equated to £2.3bn. But now it would only be $2.7bn and that's the number #LFC are to some extent judging their value against.

“The expectation, from those familiar with the process, is offers of $3bn and above will be seriously entertained. But the growing volume of interest should result in a higher sale price should a chosen bidder progress.