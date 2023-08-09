Southampton boss Russell Martin has claimed he does not see how ‘anything changes’ when it comes to potential outgoings ahead of the weekend as Liverpool’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia continues.

The midfielder was left out of the Saints’ squad for their humbling 3-1 Carabao Cup first-round loss to Gillingham on Tuesday night. Liverpool have made three bids so far for Lavia - the latest around £46 million - but have all been rejected. The south-coast side are holding out for £50 million despite their relegation from the Premier League.

What’s more, Lavia was left on the bench for Southampton’s 2-1 Championship opening-day win against Sheffield Wednesday last week. They face Norwich City on Saturday while Jurgen Klopp’s side raise the curtain to their Premier League 2023-24 campaign with a trip to Chelsea the following day.

Certainly, Kopites would be hopeful that Lavia signs before the Stamford Bridge encounter given the lack of defensive midfield depth following the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Martin, speaking to BBC Radio Solent after the Gillingham defeat, expects more of his squad to leave the club before the transfer window shuts - but not imminently.

He said: “We had a big training group this morning. We had 10 players, took a session then drove up here this afternoon. We have a big group but only a certain amount of players who can help us. I think that’s the point.

“There needs to be movement, for sure. Jason [Wilcox, director of football] has been really honest about it with you guys and me - he feels the exact same way and so does the ownership group.

“But also there needs to be movement that suits us as a club. I don’t envisage anything changes before now and the weekend but it’s football, right, so anything can happen. We will be prepared for everything and anything and the guys we left behind today is not our lack of respect for the competition.