Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

New Southampton manager Russell Martin has admitted that the club ‘can't avoid’ losing some players in the summer transfer window.

The Saints are preparing for life back in the Championship after their 10-year Premier League stay came to an end. Southampton finished bottom of the top flight amid a tumultuous 2022-23 season that saw Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones sacked while Ruben Selles was not kept on after serving as interim boss.

Several of the St Mary's outfit's prized assets have been linked with departures in the summer transfer window - including Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all potential suitors for the midfielder, with a £50 million price tag suggested.

Lavia joined Southampton last summer from Manchester City for a reported £14 million and made 33 appearances in his maiden campaign. The 19-year-old was one of the Saints' star performers throughout the season despite his tender age and he has already been capped by the Belgium senior side.

Martin is hoping that some members of his squad can be convinced to help Southampton's bid to immediately return to the Premier League - but conceded not all will.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Martin - who left Swansea City to join the Saints - said: “I hope I can convince some people to stay who were happy 50-50 about it. I think there will be some players who we can't avoid who will be back in the Premier League.

“That's the nature of the game and some of them will be far too attractive to Premier League teams and will want to go and play in the Premier League. You have to respect that.

“What I would say is the way they have trained so far has been fantastic. A good mentality, they've been really good energy-wise around the place and it's our job to keep that energy mentality to train right because they've had a bit of disappointment.

“When you have a bit of pain, it's a chance to grow and the club to reset a few things - the playing style will be a big one of them. We'll try to build on a lot o the good work that has gone on because there has been loads of that and now it's a chance to add to that.

“I will try my very best with the work that we do and the way we treat and interact with the players, we'll try our very best to keep some players who maybe weren't sure - or maybe some people weren't sure on. It's difficult playing in struggling teams, I've been in struggling teams in the Premier League and you can never give the best of yourself.