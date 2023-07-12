Southampton boss sends blunt squad message amid Liverpool interest Romeo Lavia

Russell Martin has insisted he still expects his wantaway Southampton players to show the required work ethic in pre-season.

The Saints are preparing for life back in the Championship after their 10-year top-flight stay came to an end last season.

As a result, several of their prized assets are expected to depart in the summer transfer window. Included in that group is Romeo Lavia, who Southampton are said to be resigned to losing despite the midfielder only joining the club from Manchester City a year ago.

Liverpool are one potential suitor on the trail of the 19-year-old, who made 33 appearances for the St Mary's club in 2022-23. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with a price tag of around £50 million slapped on Lavia's head.

But Martin has stressed all of his squad must be prepared for Southampton's curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday on 5 August.

The Saints manager told the Daily Echo: “I think we have to convince them of a way of doing things and make them look really good and win a lot.

“This season is going to be very different in terms of approach because it’s been changed with loads of personnel, Jason [Wilcox, sporting director] and myself and the staff that I have brought, the people [that] have left the club.

“I think change brings a freshness. Our job is to get as much detail into them, as many miles into the legs as we possibly can so they are ready for the first game of the season and beyond that."