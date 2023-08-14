Southampton have confirmed the sale of James Ward-Prowse - after receiving 'appropriate compensation' from West Ham United.

The midfielder departs his boyhood club in a reported £30 million deal. Following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, Ward-Prowse is keen to continue playing in the top flight as he aims to win a spot in England’s squad for next summer’s European Championships.

A Southampton statement said: "While the club is naturally disappointed to see him leave, we understand his desire to continue pursuing his career both in the Premier League and on the European and international stages, and are satisfied that we have now received appropriate compensation for a player of his quality and importance, which can further support the club’s own plans in the remainder of the transfer window."

Now attention turns to Southampton's next potential sale in Romeo Lavia. Liverpool have been in pursuit of the Belgium international as they aim to bolster their defensive-midfield options following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The Reds have so far had three bids culminating at £45 million turned down for Lavia. However, the Guardian reports that Jurgen Klopp's side have come back with a £60 million offer - some £5 million more than Chelsea's latest bid - and it has been agreed by Southampton.