Liverpool have had a bid of around £46 million turned down for Romeo Lavia.

Southampton have confirmed the sale of Tino Livramento as Liverpool's pursuit of Romeo Lavia continues.

The Saints struck a reported £40 million deal with Newcastle United to part ways with Livramento following the south-coast side’s relegation from the Premier League last season. Livramento joined Southampton from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and made 34 appearances in total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, the Saints said that they felt the bid made by Newcastle was enough to accept ‘as it represented fair value’. It said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm Tino Livramento has completed a transfer to Newcastle United.

“The 20-year-old right-back departs after two seasons at St Mary’s, in which he made 34 appearances, following a significant offer from the Magpies. Although disappointed to lose Livramento, the club chose to accept Newcastle’s latest bid as it both represented fair value for a player of his ability while the fee will also support the wider rebuilding project within the squad this summer.”

Certainly, Kopites will be hoping that Liverpool can match Southampton’s valuation - believed to be £50 million - for Lavia.

The Reds require a new defensive midfielder after the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively for a combined £52 million. Meanwhile, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departed earlier this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday night, Liverpool saw a third offer - mooted to be around £45 million with add-ons - rebuffed for Lavia.

However, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has claimed that a fourth bid has been tabled by the Reds as they aim to bolster their engine room ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea on Sunday.