Southampton confirm latest Romeo Lavia decision as Liverpool ‘aim to close’ deal

Liverpool have so far had three bids turned down for Romeo Lavia.

Romeo Lavia's omission from Southampton's squad for their clash against Gillingham this evening has been confirmed.

The defensive midfielder does not feature for Russell Martin's side as Liverpool pursue a deal. The Reds had a third bid turned down for Lavia on Monday night - said to be in the region of £45 million.

With Jurgen Klopp aiming to replace departed duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - sold to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respecitvely for a combined £52 million - Lavia is at the top of the club's wish list.

Liverpool had little trouble signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai earlier in the window - but have struggled to land Lavia so far. Southampton are holding out for £50 million despite their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Belgium international was an unused substitute in their 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship season last Friday. And for the game against Gillilngham in the Carabao Cup first round at Priestfield, Lavia has not travelled.

The 19-year-old, who made 29 top-flight outings last term, posted an image of himself training earlier today and wrote: “Good vibes this morning #keepgrinding."