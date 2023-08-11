Register
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

‘Resolved’ - Southampton fresh Romeo Lavia transfer update amid Liverpool and Chelsea battle

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

Southampton boss Russell Martin has offered a fresh Romeo Lavia update as Liverpool aim to bolster their midfield.

The Reds have already had a fee of £100 million - a British record - agreed with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo. However, Chelsea - who have been the frontrunners throughout the summer - have still not given up on landing Caicedo.

Liverpool have also been pursuing Lavia, with three bids culminating at £46 million being rebuffed. The London outfit have also had an offer of £48 million snubbed.

Should the Reds miss out on Caicedo then it would be expected that Lavia again becomes their top target. What’s more, Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped as to whether Liverpool will make any further signings even if Caicedo arrives.

Martin, speaking ahead of Southampton’s game against Norwich City tomorrow, was asked about Lavia’s situation and gave a candid reply. Martin said: “It’s not easy. He trained really well today. He’s not had enough in pre-season, I don’t think I’d ask him to start a game with everything that is going on

“In these situations, you think back when you were 19 and how you’d cope with that but he’s been great. Some days much better than others but there has been so much noise, he is such a top lad and a really top player.

“It will be resolves fairly soon, I’m sure. The Romeo situation has been fairly fluid throughout, obviously there is other stuff going on the market that might influence all of that. We have no control over it but Romeo is getting fitter and fitter, trained really well today, whether he’ll be in the squad I just don’t know.”

Related topics:Russell MartinSouthamptonBrighton