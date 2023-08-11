Southampton boss Russell Martin has offered a fresh Romeo Lavia update as Liverpool aim to bolster their midfield.

The Reds have already had a fee of £100 million - a British record - agreed with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo. However, Chelsea - who have been the frontrunners throughout the summer - have still not given up on landing Caicedo.

Liverpool have also been pursuing Lavia, with three bids culminating at £46 million being rebuffed. The London outfit have also had an offer of £48 million snubbed.

Should the Reds miss out on Caicedo then it would be expected that Lavia again becomes their top target. What’s more, Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped as to whether Liverpool will make any further signings even if Caicedo arrives.

Martin, speaking ahead of Southampton’s game against Norwich City tomorrow, was asked about Lavia’s situation and gave a candid reply. Martin said: “It’s not easy. He trained really well today. He’s not had enough in pre-season, I don’t think I’d ask him to start a game with everything that is going on

“In these situations, you think back when you were 19 and how you’d cope with that but he’s been great. Some days much better than others but there has been so much noise, he is such a top lad and a really top player.