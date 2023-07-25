Liverpool are keen on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window.

Romeo Lavia features on the bench for Southampton this evening amid reports of a Liverpool bid rejected.

Sky Sports have suggested that the Reds have had a £37 million offer plus add-ons turned down for the midfielder. The Saints are said to be holding out to closer to £50 million.

Lavia is expected to depart St Mary's this summer following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League. That's despite only joining the club from Manchester City last summer.

With Jordan Henderson closing in on a move to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq - as well as Fabinho wanted by Al-Ittihad - Liverpool will need to bolster their defensive midfield options.

Lavia has been identified, having been one of the Saints' best performers in a miserable 2022-23 campaign. The one-cap Belgium international has not previously started a pre-season friendly for Russell Martin's side this summer and played only 18 minutes in a 4-2 win against Reading last weekend.