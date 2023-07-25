Register
Southampton make fresh Romeo Lavia decision as £40m Liverpool bid rejected

Liverpool are keen on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 19:27 BST
Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty ImagesSouthampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images
Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Romeo Lavia features on the bench for Southampton this evening amid reports of a Liverpool bid rejected.

Sky Sports have suggested that the Reds have had a £37 million offer plus add-ons turned down for the midfielder. The Saints are said to be holding out to closer to £50 million.

Lavia is expected to depart St Mary's this summer following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League. That's despite only joining the club from Manchester City last summer.

With Jordan Henderson closing in on a move to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq - as well as Fabinho wanted by Al-Ittihad - Liverpool will need to bolster their defensive midfield options.

Lavia has been identified, having been one of the Saints' best performers in a miserable 2022-23 campaign. The one-cap Belgium international has not previously started a pre-season friendly for Russell Martin's side this summer and played only 18 minutes in a 4-2 win against Reading last weekend.

Yet as Southampton face Bournemouth tonight at St Mary’s, Lavia has been included in the line-up from the outset.

