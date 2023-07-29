Register
Southampton make revealing Romeo Lavia decision as Liverpool ‘personal terms’ agreed

Liverpool have already had one bid turned down for the midfielder.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST

Romeo Lavia featured for just 16 minutes in Southampton’s latest friendly amid Liverpool’s interest.

The Reds have had a bid of £37 million turned down for the midfielder so far - but remain keen. Lavia was handed his first pre-season start in the Saints’ 3-2 loss to Bournemouth earlier this week yet was withdrawn at half-time. Manager Russell Martin admitted that the 19-year-old had a ‘lot in his head’.

And as Southampton had their final dress rehearsal before their 2023-24 Championship curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday, Lavia was reduced to a bit-part role in a 1-0 loss to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. He replaced James Ward-Prowse in the 74th minute at St Mary’s.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Henderson has left for Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq while Fabinho is closing in on a move to Al-Ittihad.

Speaking to the media during the Reds’ tour of Singapore, manager Klopp said: “We know we have to do something there, that’s absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, but I think everybody can imagine that.”

Football Insider reports that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Lavia.

The Reds have so far signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million in the summer transfer window.

