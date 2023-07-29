Liverpool have already had one bid turned down for the midfielder.

Romeo Lavia featured for just 16 minutes in Southampton’s latest friendly amid Liverpool’s interest.

The Reds have had a bid of £37 million turned down for the midfielder so far - but remain keen. Lavia was handed his first pre-season start in the Saints’ 3-2 loss to Bournemouth earlier this week yet was withdrawn at half-time. Manager Russell Martin admitted that the 19-year-old had a ‘lot in his head’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as Southampton had their final dress rehearsal before their 2023-24 Championship curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday, Lavia was reduced to a bit-part role in a 1-0 loss to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. He replaced James Ward-Prowse in the 74th minute at St Mary’s.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Henderson has left for Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq while Fabinho is closing in on a move to Al-Ittihad.

Speaking to the media during the Reds’ tour of Singapore, manager Klopp said: “We know we have to do something there, that’s absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, but I think everybody can imagine that.”

Football Insider reports that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Lavia.

Advertisement

Advertisement