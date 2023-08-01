Russell Martin has declared that he will name his 'strongest team available' for Southampton's season opener - but know departures are in the offing amid Liverpool's interest in Romeo Lavia.

The Saints are preparing for life back in the Championship after their dismal Premier League relegation last season. As a result, Lavia is one player expected to be on the move.

The Reds have already had one bid turned down for the midfielder of £37 million as they seek a replacement for the departed Jordan Henderson and impending exit of Fabinho. Southampton have set a price tag of around £50 million on Lavia's head, with a second offer reportedly being prepared.

The 19-year-old has barely featured for the St Mary's outfit during pre-season. In their final friendly, a 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar, he came on for just the final 16 minutes.

With Southampton raising the curtain to their 2023-24 campaign at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, Martin admits he squad will be looking very different to the one that is involved compared to the end of the transfer window.

“We have to pick the strongest team available to us on Friday - the strongest team ready and conditioned to play,” Saints boss Martin told BBC Radio Solent after the loss to Alkmaar.

“I think the team will look different next Friday than it did today because there will be stuff that goes on, I'm sure. There might not, fingers crossed, we have injured playing come back as well.

“The team that starts the first game of the season will look very different by the end of the transfer window and that is frustrating. While they are here, we will give everything we possibly can and ask them to do the same and the rest will take care of itself.”