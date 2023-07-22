Romeo Lavia featured for Southampton in their latest pre-season friendly. Yet the midfielder was given just an 18-minute cameo for the Saints in their 4-2 victory over Reading.

Lavia came on in the 72nd minute, which may suggest that manager Russell Martin is planning for life without the 19-year-old heading into the 2023-24 season. Lavia also did not start previous pre-season games against Benfica and Goztep.

The one-cap Belgium international is widely expected to depart Southampton in the transfer window following their relegation to the Championship - despite only joining the club a year ago from Manchester City. He was one of the south-coast side’s standout players last term despite his inexperience, making a total of 33 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool are one club who are tracking Lavia. Jurgen Klopp has already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million. But with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both looking like they'll be completing departures to Saudia Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively, the Reds will enter the market again for a defensive midfielder.