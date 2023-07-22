Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Southampton make latest Romeo Lavia decision amid Liverpool transfer interest

Romeo Lavia is a transfer target for Liverpool and Arsenal.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 18:43 BST

Romeo Lavia featured for Southampton in their latest pre-season friendly. Yet the midfielder was given just an 18-minute cameo for the Saints in their 4-2 victory over Reading.

Lavia came on in the 72nd minute, which may suggest that manager Russell Martin is planning for life without the 19-year-old heading into the 2023-24 season. Lavia also did not start previous pre-season games against Benfica and Goztep.

The one-cap Belgium international is widely expected to depart Southampton in the transfer window following their relegation to the Championship - despite only joining the club a year ago from Manchester City. He was one of the south-coast side’s standout players last term despite his inexperience, making a total of 33 appearances in all competitions.

Most Popular

Liverpool are one club who are tracking Lavia. Jurgen Klopp has already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million. But with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both looking like they'll be completing departures to Saudia Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively, the Reds will enter the market again for a defensive midfielder.

Lavia is admired by Liverpool although Southampton are said to have slapped a £50 million price tag on him. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked.

Related topics:SouthamptonRussell MartinManchester City