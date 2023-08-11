Southampton are unlikely to turn to Romeo Lavia for their upcoming game - even if they are without James Ward-Prowse.

That is the verdict of former Saints midfielder Jo Tassem as the Reds battle it out with Chelsea for the Belgium international’s signature.

Liverpool have already had three bids turned down for Lavia - the latest being around £46 million. Jurgen Klopp is keen to recruit the 19-year-old to fill the void in his engine room following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

However, Chelsea have also tabled an offer for Lavia - reportedly at £48 million - although Southampton are holding out for £50 million.

Certainly, several players are expected to depart St Mary’s before the transfer window closes following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season. According to multiple reports, Ward-Prowse has agreed to join West Ham United for £30 million.

Should the Saints captain not want to feature in Saturday's game against Norwich City then manager Russell Martin will be left short in the middle of the park. He played several of his fringe players against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup earlier this week - yet was far from impressed as they slumped to a sobering 3-1 loss.

Lavia was omitted from Southampton's squad for the Gills encounter while he was an unused subtittue for last weekend's Championship opening-day win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Martin could be tempted to utilise Lavia against Norwich - but Tassem doesn't reckon that would be wise.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, he said: “It is a tricky one. Shea Charles didn't seem good enough for me and he played a League Two side. He was non-existent in that midfield for a very long time, especially with his technical ability and passing range and positioning wise, he didn't seem in the right position.

“Ward-Prowse, you would know he's been at this club and would trust him to come in. Lavia is a really young player, one year at the club and it's a different feel. His feel for Southampton will be a bit different as he's only been there for a short time.

“He was really good in the Premier League, he's 19 and now you get a bid of £46 million. That is a lot of mental pressure on a young player, I can only imagine how he's feeling and obviously Liverpool are rated well above Southampton.