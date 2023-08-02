Southampton ‘set’ new Romeo Lavia price tag as Liverpool ‘compete’ with three clubs

Liverpool transfer news as Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be keen on Romeo Lavia.

Southampton have increased their price tag on Romeo Lavia, it has been claimed.

Liverpool are keen on the midfielder as they aim to replace the departed duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. With no specialist player to operate in the number-six role, the Reds have a gaping hole in their squad.

So far, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had two bids turned down for Lavia - the latest being £41 million. Southampton have valued the one-cap Belgium international at £50 million after an impressive maiden campaign despite their relegation from the Premier League.

However, it has been reported by the Daily Record that competition for Lavia has heated up. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are also suggested to be competing with Liverpool for the 19-year-old. And as a result, it is said that the Saints are now ‘confident of achieving a fee in excess of £60 million’ for Lavia.