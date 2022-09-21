Thiago Alcantara has been omitted from Spain’s squad for the current international break.

Luis Enrique has insisted the door is ‘not closed’ for the players omitted from Spain's latest squad - which includes Thiago Alcantara.

The Reds midfielder has been left out of his country's 25-man set-up for Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal.

Thiago, 31, has recently returned to action following a hamstring injury that forced him to miss five Liverpool games.

Now with the World Cup in Qatar only two months away, Thiago faces missing out on a place in Spain's squad.

In Enrique's midfield, he has selected Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Pedri and Marcos Llorente.

The Reds have eight Premier League matches and four Champions League fixtures to fulfil before the hiatus of the season for the World Cup.

Speaking after announcing his current squad, Enrique declared he would have selected the same group of players had the World Cup been starting this month.

But he is adamant places in his set-up for the tournament are still up for grabs for players ‘who are active’.

The Spain manager said: "I would like to talk a lot more about the players that are on the list and the reasons why we think they should be. I bring the 25 players that I consider the best for this call.

"The door to the national team is not closed for a Spanish player who is active

"If tomorrow were the World Cup, the list would be the same. Our objective is to look for players who form a team.

"Here we all play for everyone and it is not formed with the 11 best players in the first division.

“We are always going to press regardless of the result and we are going to keep the idea of ​​the game.”