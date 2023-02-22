There was certainly a strong celebratory feeling in the Spanish media following the 5-2 triumph at Anfield.

The Spanish media were certainly quick to herald Real Madrid’s 5-2 win over Liverpool as a historic night in the Champions League as the reigning champions swept aside last year’s fellow finalists. It was a victory described as ‘extraordinary’ and ‘brutal’ by the press.

Sports daily AS described the performance as being on cloud nine: ‘In the sky!’ read their front page story. ‘Real Madrid seal a historic night at Anfield after going two goals down from the 14th minute’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even Barcelona-based newspaper Sport described the win as a ‘triumphant walk in Anfield’, whilst Mundo Deportivo labelled the comeback as ‘brutal’.

Darwin Nunez had scored early to fire Liverpool into an early lead, rounding off a brilliant move with an even better finish. Mohamed Salah then punished Thibaut Courtois’ moment of madness to fire the Reds into an early 2-0 lead.

Fans at Anfield looked set to celebrate another big night in Europe but a brace each for Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior as well as a header from Eder Militao saw Los Blancos recover to secure a historic win.

Despite the margin of victory, manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Liverpool and claimed the tie is still not over: “I have to say, honestly, Liverpool is still a fantastic team in my opinion because they are able to still play with the intensity that is difficult to find. Liverpool didn’t change - our strategy was different for sure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We planned to play a different game from the final. The final was a low block and try to play on the counter attack. Tonight was a bit different. “This is only the first part of a knockout tie, it’s gone our way, but we’ll need to imagine that in the second leg we’ll have to suffer and work hard.