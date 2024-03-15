Brian Priske told of his pride after Sparta Prague's Europa League campaign came to a comprehensive end at the hands of Liverpool.

The Czech champions suffered an 11-2 aggregate loss against the Reds in the last 16 of the competition. Jurgen Klopp's side followed up their 5-1 triumph at the Letna Stadium with a 6-1 routing of Sparta at Anfield.

After finishing second to Rangers in the group stage, Sparta reached the knockout round by beating Turkish giants Galatasaray in a play-off encounter. But they were drawn against a Liverpool side who not only are the favourites to win the Europa League but are challenging for four trophies this season.

Priske knew that his troops would be up against it and insisted that their heavy loss does not change how much progress Sparta have made.

The former Portsmouth defender said: "I never experienced anything like this before as a player and a coach - 5-1 in Prague and 6-1 today and for 90 minutes, they [the Sparta fans] kept singing, It's absolutely remarkable and proof the fans appreciate what the players have done in the whole European campaign. It makes me and the rest of the club really proud.

"The most important thing for me to say is I hope the fans acknowledge the level from Sparta to Liverpool is massive. We knew it was going to be difficult when we saw the draw. I felt we competed better in the first game but overall they were much better than us. It must not take away the European campaign as a club. It's a completely different level we have played against this season. We played against Rangers and Galatasaray but to Liverpool is just a different level.

"I told the players: 'Don't take these two games with Liverpool into consideration because it's a completely different level'. They need to take the love and appreciation from the fans into their minds because they can be proud and build confidence on Sunday because we have one job and that's to win and show our fans we're ready to go again, full on. No matter who plays or whatever, we need to make sure we win and that's the winning mentality the players have proven over the last year-and-a-half. Those two games against Liverpool cannot change it and I don't expect anything different.

"All the criticism and all the haters that there may be back in the Czech Republic, but that’s how it is. It’s a completely different level we played against. We’ve never faced something like this and maybe there will be some time before we do again.

“Liverpool is a Champions League team and they should be playing in the Champions League. They will maybe be Premier League winners in two months.