Liverpool's quest for Europa League glory recommences when they face Sparta Prague in the last 16 first leg on Thursday (17.45 GMT).

The Reds' quadruple ambitions remain firmly alive, with the Carabao Cup already being added to the Anfield trophy cabinet after a 1-0 triumph over Chelsea at Wembley earlier this month.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain at the summit of the Premier League after a dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest courtesy of Darwin Nunez's 99th-minute header last weekend. Liverpool's next league game is against title rivals Manchester City - but the current focus is on Sparta.

Kopites would love to go all of the way in the Europa League, especially with the final just a stone's throw away in Dublin. Liverpool claimed 12 points to top Group B and now their knockout campaign begins in earnest.

Sparta sit top of the Czech league, having drawn 0-0 against fierce rivals Slavia Prague last time out and earned their place in the last 16 of the Europa League following a 6-4 aggregate success against Turkish giants Galatasaray in the knockout play-off game.

Ahead of the encounter at Stadion Letna, here is an early look at the team news for both outfits.

1 . Andreas Vindheim - out The Sparta right-back has not made an appearance all season, having been on loan at Czech side Teplice in the first half of the campaign before returning to his parent club.

2 . David Pavelka - out The midfielder has been absent for Sparta's previous eight games.

3 . Jakub Pesek - doubt The midfielder hasn't been available for Sparta's previous three games.