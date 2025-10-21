(L-R) Liverpool's Georgian goalkeeper #25 Giorgi Mamardashvili, Liverpool's Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi and Liverpool's English goalkeeper Freddie Woodman come out to take part in a training session at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on October 21, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League league phase football match against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow.

The Reds head to Germany against the backdrop of four successive defeats and lost their previous match in Europe 1-0 at the hands of Galatasaray.

Before travelling to Frankfurt, Arne Slot’s side held an opening session at the AXA Training Centre.

And it appears that Ryan Gravenberch may miss out against Frankfurt. The midfielder was forced off with a twisted ankle in last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Manchester United at Anfield. Gravenberch was due to be assessed and it seems he’s feeling the impact of his injury.

Wataru Endo was not on the bench against United, having pulled out of Japan’s squad during the international break. But Endo, who was called ‘special’ by Slot last season on the way to winning the Premier League title, was back rubbing shoulders with his team-mates in Kirkby.

Alexis Mac Allister had to have stitches and wear a headguard against Man United when he suffered a blow before Bryan Mbeumo’s opening goal after just 63 seconds. The decision led to backlash towards referee Michael Oliver that play was not stopped for a head injury.

Mac Allister was not donning any protection in training and appears he will be fine to feature.

With Gravenberch doubtful, Trey Nyoni could be in line to be promoted to the bench with UEFA rules permitting 12 substitutes. However, the midfielder could represent the under-19s against their Frankfurt counterparts in the UEFA Youth League earlier in the afternoon.

Alisson Becker is still not ready to return to action because of a hamstring injury. The No.1 goalkeeper trained alone inside the AXA Training Centre, so Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue between the posts.

Giovanni Leoni (ACL) will not play again this season. Jayden Danns is registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad but the striker is back on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.