The Formby mansion has a huge pool in the middle of the property and a gym currently adorned with photos of footballing legends.

The luxurious Merseyside suburb of Formby has become a property hotspot over the past two decades with stars from Liverpool and Everton purchasing some of the multi-million-pound properties in the area.

A new four-bed home that may well be the most beautiful property in the country, let alone the county, has now been listed for sale in Formby.

Liverpool and Everton legends of yesteryear including Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Duncan Ferguson all lived, or still live, in the area's streets. Even Alan Shearer owned a property in the area whilst turning out for Blackburn.

These days you might spot Jurgen Klopp, Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson walking between the expensive homes.

Any Premier League star wanting to move closer to teammates, or simply a local with a few million quid to spare, could join the Formby life of luxury with this new home listed by Savills.

VILLA d'ESTE is super sleek with a large heated pool running through the centre of the property. Furnishings look rich and modern in the home valued at £2,750,000.

The home currently also has a gym installed with the room adorned with images of footballing legends.

Jamie Bradshaw, property agent at Savills in Chester, said: “Set in one of the most sought-after locations in the North West, VILLA d’ESTE is an outstanding property and a real one-off. The layout and flow of the home are aspects I really like, and the leisure facilities on offer are nothing short of excellent.”

Take a look at the stunning property in our gallery below.

1 . The Formby four-bed has hit the property market for £2.75 million. Take a look through the property in our gallery.

2 . VILLA d’ESTE The mansion is on the outskirts of Liverpool but, as the name suggests, looks like something more off an exotic island.

3 . Kitchen The house is super modern with slick furnishing throughout.

4 . Kitchen island The kitchen and eating area is very light and airy.