Liverpool and Manchester United have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group and the Glazer family respectively.

The Glazer family will be hoping for a ‘premium’ on how much they can sell Manchester United for compared to Liverpool.

That is the verdict of Kieran Maguire, who is an expert in football finance and author of The Price of Football.

England’s two biggest clubs are now on the market. It emerged that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had put Liverpool up for sale more than two weeks ago. Reds chairman Tom Werner confirmed the American group are exploring a sale.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, United owners the Glazer family released a statement saying they are commencing a ‘process to explore strategic alternatives’.

Maguire, speaking to Sky Sports, believes the Glazers would have discussed a potential sale with ‘friends’ FSG.

And he feelts United’s owners will hope to bank a higher price than what Liverpool may be purchased for.

Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool, said: “They’ve seen what happened at Chelsea and also would have spoken to their friends, Fenway Sports Group, at Liverpool.

“They will know the amount of interest that has been placed as far as the Liverpool interest is concerned.