Liverpool are set to recall young defender Billy Koumetio from his loan spell at Austria Wren.

The centre-back, 20, joined the Vienna-based outfit on a season-long loan in the summer but has struggled for regular game-time.

Koumetio has made just 11 appearances in total - and only five of those have come in the league. Wren sit seventh in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil new manager Michael Wimmer, sporting director Manuel Ortlechner confirmed he was set to hold talks with Liverpool about Koumetio's future.

And it's almost certain the France under-20 international will be heading back to Anfield.

Ortlechner, via Sky Sports Austria, said: "We are in close contact and I have a phone call to Liverpool later because they would like to bring Koumetio back.

“We still think this is an incredibly exciting player. He can have a really exciting career. But Liverpool want to bring him back now, they have the right.

“We still have to clarify everything in the end but 99% of the time Billy Koumetio will no longer play for Austria Wien."