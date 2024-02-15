Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

The Telegraph reports that the Magpies are 'preparing themselves' to lose the FA's former director of elite development to the Red Devils after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% takeover of the club was approved by the Premier League on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashworth joined Newcastle from Brighton in February 2022 aiming to help them break up the 'Big Six' after being purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Last season, the St James' Park side finished fourth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League but crashed out at the group stage. However. Ashworth is now wanted by United, with Ratcliffe's aim to restore the club to its former glory.

It was reported by Ben Jacobs that Liverpool 'liked' Ashworth' and prising him to Anfield was not 'beyond the realms of possibility' as they aim to fill the key backroom position. Jorg Schmadtke left his post at the end of the January transfer window, having held the reins since the summer following the surprise exit of Julian Ward - just a year after succeeding Michael Edwards.