Liverpool’s summer will see a lot of change with Jurgen Klopp set to depart after nine years at the club.
That will certainly affect the current squad as a new manager arrives with new ideas and it could see certain players shipped out on loan or sold. With a strong youth contingent as well as a few players with contract situations to consider, it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer window.
With all the talk of a new boss, we’ve decided to assess the current squad situation and compare and contrast whether players will stay, be sold or will leave on loan after the end of the current campaign.
1. Alisson Becker - Stay
The Brazilian is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and will remain as their first choice as he enters his prime years.
2. Caoimhin Kelleher - Leave
This is a bold prediction but given that Brentford offered £15m in January - and the fact that Kelleher's reputation has only been enhanced since then - he could leave to pursue a career as a first-choice keeper. This summer could be a perfect time to do so for the Irish international.
3. Adrian - Leave
The Spaniard hasn't featured since August 2022 and his deal expires at the end of this season which means he will most likely depart the club.
4. Joe Gomez - Stay
The versatile defender has covered more games at full-back than in his natural centre-back role this season. He will be key as a squad player at the back and has improved brilliantly from last season.
