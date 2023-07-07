Register
Stefan Bajcetic shares two-word injury update ahead of Liverpool pre-season return

Stefan Bajcetic hasn’t played for Liverpool since March.

Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST

Stefan Bajcetic has revealed that he’s already three weeks into his rehabilitation programme ahead of a return to pre-season with Liverpool.

The midfielder enjoyed a superb breakthrough campaign at Liverpool in 2022-23. He caught the eye last summer before forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans. In total, Bajcetic made 19 appearances for the Reds and was lavished with praise from the likes of Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson.

However, an adductor injury sustained in March ruled the 19-year-old out for the remainder of the term.

Bajcetic is due to reassamble with seven other members of Klopp’s squad for the first official day of pre-season heading into the upcoming campaign. But posting on social media, the Spain youth international revealed that he’s just conducted his third week of preparations at the AXA Training Centre.

Stefan Bajetic’s social media post. Picture: Stefan Bajcetic/ InstagramStefan Bajetic’s social media post. Picture: Stefan Bajcetic/ Instagram
Stefan Bajetic’s social media post. Picture: Stefan Bajcetic/ Instagram

Given Bajcetic’s age, Liverpool are likely to be cautious when it comes to a return to action.

Speaking in May on Bajcetic’s recovery, Klopp said: "There’s progress. I spoke yesterday [with Bajcetic] along with the doc. There will be around [the] start of pre-season - there will be parts of reintegration but that will take time.

“So, he’s not in full training. That’s the prediction at the moment. He’s completely pain-free, but we talk about a very young player and a very young body, so we have to be careful.”

Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez, NatPhillips and Thiago Alcantara will also be back for pre-season tomorrow before the rest of the squad return on Tuesday 11 July.

