Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Steve McManaman believes the power of Anfield will see Liverpool triumph against Manchester United today.

The fierce rivals go head-to-head in a highly-anticipated clash. Jurgen Klopp’s side are aiming to close the gap on the Premier League top four while United are not completely out of the title race.

Liverpool have won three of their past four games in the league, having stuttered throughout the campaign. United, meanwhile, are in imperious form and won their previous four matches in all competitions - one being the Carabao Cup final.

But McManaman, speaking to Betfred, has backed his former club to get the job done.

The former Liverpool winger said: “I think Liverpool will win and I only say that because they’re at home. I just don’t think they’ll lose at home. If Liverpool have a strong team out at Anfield, then I believe the fans will drag them home to be honest. When they played Chelsea a few weeks ago, before Chelsea were going through their really strange period, when Liverpool put their team out, people were claiming that it wasn’t strong enough and they still didn’t lose at home.

