Harvey Elliott scored the winner in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over PSG in the Champions League.

Steve McManaman revealed his delight for Harvey Elliott after netting Liverpool’s winner against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds earned a 1-0 smash-and-grab triumph over the French heavyweights in the Champions League last 16 first leg. Arne Slot’s side survived a barrage of pressure, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker making a plethora of stunning saves to keep the Parc des Princes encounter goalless.

Then just 47 seconds after coming off the bench, Elliott rounded off a rare Liverpool attack with his first touch of the game with three minutes remaining.

The TNT Sport cameras picked up McManaman speaking to the England under-21 international at half-time. McManaman quipped that he told Elliott how to execute his chance if it came his way - and was thrilled the Liverpool man grabbed the headlines.

McManaman said: “I just said to him when you get your chance, open your body up and whip it around the corner. I said I’ll give you a cuddle after the end of the game when you get the winner. I’m thrilled to bits for him. He is such a lovely kid. He has had his injuries. Alisson Becker will get all the glory but I'm thrilled for him.”

On his impact, Elliott told TNT Sport: "Full credit to the team, You could see that PSG became a bit tired towards the end and that was down to the team's work rate.

"They were creating many chances but thanks to this man [Alisson] and the defence we did it. It was down to me to put the opportunity away and thankfully it went in."