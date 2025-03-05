Steve McManaman shares what he told Harvey Elliott at half-time before scoring Liverpool winner
Steve McManaman revealed his delight for Harvey Elliott after netting Liverpool’s winner against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Reds earned a 1-0 smash-and-grab triumph over the French heavyweights in the Champions League last 16 first leg. Arne Slot’s side survived a barrage of pressure, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker making a plethora of stunning saves to keep the Parc des Princes encounter goalless.
Then just 47 seconds after coming off the bench, Elliott rounded off a rare Liverpool attack with his first touch of the game with three minutes remaining.
The TNT Sport cameras picked up McManaman speaking to the England under-21 international at half-time. McManaman quipped that he told Elliott how to execute his chance if it came his way - and was thrilled the Liverpool man grabbed the headlines.
McManaman said: “I just said to him when you get your chance, open your body up and whip it around the corner. I said I’ll give you a cuddle after the end of the game when you get the winner. I’m thrilled to bits for him. He is such a lovely kid. He has had his injuries. Alisson Becker will get all the glory but I'm thrilled for him.”
On his impact, Elliott told TNT Sport: "Full credit to the team, You could see that PSG became a bit tired towards the end and that was down to the team's work rate.
"They were creating many chances but thanks to this man [Alisson] and the defence we did it. It was down to me to put the opportunity away and thankfully it went in."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.