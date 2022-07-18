Ben Davies is closing in on a move to Rangers to replace Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey.

Ben Davies is closing in on a permanent Liverpool exit.

The centre-back looks set to join Rangers - bringing an end to his 18-month Anfield stay.

Davies moved to the Reds from Championship side Preston North End in January 2021 amid a defensive crisis.

However, the 26-year-old has never made an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Last season, he was shipped out on loan to Sheffield United where he played 22 times.

Returning to Merseyside this summer, Davies was omitted from Liverpool's pre-season tour of the Far East.

He's behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the Anfield pecking order.

Now the ex-Tranmere Rovers loanee is poised to join Rangers in a reported £4 million deal.

Davies is being recruited by the Scottish giants as a replacement for Calvin Bassey.

The 22-year-old was signed by Steven Gerrard when he was manager of the Ibrox club in the summer of 2020.

Bassey made 50 appearances last season as Rangers suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

But the Nigeria international is primed to complete a move to Ajax - with Davies being identified as his replacement.

The sale of Davies will net Liverpool around a £3.5 million profit, having paid only £500,000 for his services.