The former captain had been a major advocate for the move and will be devastated by the latest news.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will be one of many who will be disappointed with the latest news surrounding Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund star had been earmarked for a potential move to Anfield for well over a year now but the latest reports have all claimed that Liverpool will not be pursuing the young star anymore.

Despite being among the frontrunners for his signature, it was reported last night from multiple sources that Liverpool have cooled their interest in Bellingham.

There was no bid and won’t be any other bids as Liverpool will no longer work on the deal at current conditions as the package to sign Bellingham is now worth more than £130m - which is considered to be too expensive.

As we edged ever closer to the summer window, there have been plenty of moments where fans have got excited for the move, including encounters such as Bellingham and Gerrard sharing compliments after England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine during the international break.

The pair waxed lyrical over each other, with Gerrard being a clear hero growing up of the 19-year-old and the former Birmingham City midfielder explained why.

“The things that Stevie could do in terms of the teams he played in, the way he could carry a team, the way he could kind of single-handedly win a game, he could do everything as a midfielder. I’ve definitely said it multiple times I’ve looked up to you so it’s a pleasure to be stood here.”

Gerrard responded: “Listen, let me tell you right now, you’re a lot further ahead than I was at your age, so you’re going in the right direction.”

We’ve also seen Liverpool players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson become close to the midfielder - both on and off-the-pitch as well with fans hopeful that it meant Bellingham was building relationships that would see him eventually choose the club.

Unfortunately, it seems Liverpool will be focusing on other targets in what will be a huge disappointment for the fans and the club.

