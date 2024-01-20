Everton player ratings vs Burnley. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure is a reported target to replace Jordan Henderson at Al-Ettifaq, it has been claimed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Everton midfielder is wanted by the Saudi Arabia club managed by former Anfield captain Steven Gerrard.

Henderson, a former Liverpool skipper, departed Al-Ettifaq after just six months to join Ajax earlier this week. Now it is said that the Saudi Pro League outfit want Doucoure to link-up with the team.

Doucoure signed a new two-year contract earlier this season and has been a key player since Sean Dyche's arrival in the Goodison Park hot seat a year ago. Having been in the wilderness under ex-boss Frank Lampard, Doucoure has thrived under Dyche.

He scored the crucial goal to ensure Everton avoided Premier League relegation last season while he's netted six times this term. Doucoure, 31, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, having only recently returned from a similar issue.

Regardless, it is reported by Romano that the former Watford man coveted by Al-Ettifaq. Gerrard penned a contract extension at the Saudi club and is looking to fill the void of Henderson.