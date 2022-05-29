The Kop icon and Aston Villa manager was on punditry duty for Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Steven Gerrard has told Liverpool to sign a goalscoring midfielder after suffering Champions League final heartbreak.

The Reds are left licking their wounds following a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in Paris last night.

Vinicius Jr's second-half intervention proved the difference as Liverpool failed to avenge their loss to Los Blancos four years ago in Kyiv.

Jurgen Klopp's side had 24 shots on target but could not find a way past impregnable Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

It brought an end to a memorable season for the Reds, with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup gleaned - as well as finishing a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League,

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have been the outstanding performers, scoring 53 goals between them.

But neither could find a breakthrough in the French capital, with Courtois thwarting both.

Sadio Mane dejected after Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

What’s been said

Speaking on BT Sport, Gerrard reckons Liverpool have become too reliant on Salah, Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Now the Kop icon and current Aston Villa boss reckons a midfielder capable of hitting double figures needs to be recruited.

Gerrard said: "Jordan [Henderson] and James Milner are not getting any younger.

"They’re still top players at this level, of course, and they’ll want to go on and do more.

"But for Liverpool, if you think about the next five, six, seven years, they’re going to need a midfielder - an eight - who can get goals, who can get double figures.

"They are heavily reliant on the front three – or the front five if you include Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

“But you always need one of those midfielders that’s going to get in the box and get you goals.”