Will the Merseyside derby be postponed? Storm Darragh is set to bring winds of up to 80mph as Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Goodison Park is due to host its final Merseyside derby on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

Everton will welcome Liverpool to the Grand Old Lady for the final time before making the move to the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. An emotional afternoon is in store in the 120th encounter at Goodison between the fierce rivals.

The Toffees go into the showdown sitting 15th in the Premier League but earned a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week. They’ll also take confidence that they earned a much-deserved 2-0 victory in the fixture last term.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot takes charge of his maiden Merseyside derby as Liverpool head coach. The Dutchman has made a magnificent start in the Anfield hot seat, having guided the Reds to the top of the Premier League. They sit seven points clear after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

There will be a crackling atmosphere inside Goodison but the game will be played in difficult conditions. That is because Storm Darragh will imminently hit the UK. The Met Office has issued a "danger to life" weather warning for Merseyside with winds of up to 80mph over the weekend. The weather warning is in place until Sunday 8 December. The weather service has warned that:

- Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life.

- Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

- Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard.

- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

When the Merseyside derby takes place, there will be an amber warning of wind in place and Met Office forecasts that there will be gusts of 69mph. Heavy rain has been predicted for the morning of the match but it will ease when kick-off approaches. Given modern equipment, the Goodison pitch should be fine for the game to go ahead - although conditions will be turbulent.

A joint statement released by both clubs said: “Supporters attending Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.

“An amber severe wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Merseyside from 1am GMT on Saturday, with wind gusts of 60mph to 70mph likely. The warning for wind is expected to remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

“Given the weather warning, fans are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care. Supporters are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for the Premier League fixture (12.30pm kick-off).”

Meanwhile, there was footage on social media of rainwater flooding onto the concourse of Everton’s new stadium. However, the club have no concerns that this will be an issue when the state-of-the-art ground opens next season. The stadium is still under construction and will operate with a siphonic drainage system that allows water to be sucked from gutters at high speed when it reaches a certain level. That has yet to be installed.