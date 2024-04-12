Simon Jordan. Picture: talkSPORT/ Youtube

Simon Jordan has disagreed with Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that Liverpool should write off their Europa League chances after a heavy defeat by Atalanta.

The Reds suffered a shock 3-0 loss against the Serie A club in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield and face exiting the competition.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes to his starting line-up although the decision backfired. After the reverse, Kop legend Carragher urged the Liverpool manager to field another weakened team for next week’s return clash in Bergamo so they can go ‘all out’ win be crowned Premier League champions.

However, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan reckons that giving up on the tie goes against Klopp’s nature. Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “I don't think you can do that. I think that's a strange view from Jamie. I don't know whether it's playing to a gallery because it will garner and gain attention.

“I think Liverpool have made it incredibly difficult for themselves and unlikely they will get an opportunity to overturn Atalanta because you can't see Atalanta not scoring because they score, that's what they do.