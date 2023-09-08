With the summer window closed, Liverpool fans can finally rest knowing Salah will be at the club for this season, but what is their strongest line-up?

Liverpool faced serious interest from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah this summer, and after rejecting one mega bid from the Middle East, he remains on Merseyside.

Al-Ittihad, who had already secured Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Liverpool’s Fabinho, had fronted a £150m bid for Salah.

That bid was promptly rejected, as he is still the club’s talisman and capable of producing at the top level for years to come, as well as having another two years left on his current deal.

Reports state that next summer could see another attempt to prize him away from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool but, for now at least, he remains at Anfield.

After a strong start to the season Klopp’s side are unbeaten and have won three of their first four games, and they’ve also seen new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai fit effortlessly into their side.

With the fans feeling positive off the back of the Salah news, LiverpoolWorld have selected Liverpool’s best starting eleven.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Still one of the best keepers in world football.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool’s chief creator continues to shine.

3 . CB - Virgil Van Dijk The Liverpool skipper is currently serving a three-match ban but will return to the side after that.