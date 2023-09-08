Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Strongest Liverpool XI after Mohamed Salah remains despite £150m Saudi interest - gallery

With the summer window closed, Liverpool fans can finally rest knowing Salah will be at the club for this season, but what is their strongest line-up?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Liverpool faced serious interest from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah this summer, and after rejecting one mega bid from the Middle East, he remains on Merseyside.

Al-Ittihad, who had already secured Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Liverpool’s Fabinho, had fronted a £150m bid for Salah.

That bid was promptly rejected, as he is still the club’s talisman and capable of producing at the top level for years to come, as well as having another two years left on his current deal.

Reports state that next summer could see another attempt to prize him away from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool but, for now at least, he remains at Anfield.

After a strong start to the season Klopp’s side are unbeaten and have won three of their first four games, and they’ve also seen new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai fit effortlessly into their side.

With the fans feeling positive off the back of the Salah news, LiverpoolWorld have selected Liverpool’s best starting eleven.

Still one of the best keepers in world football.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Still one of the best keepers in world football.

Liverpool’s chief creator continues to shine.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s chief creator continues to shine.

The Liverpool skipper is currently serving a three-match ban but will return to the side after that.

3. CB - Virgil Van Dijk

The Liverpool skipper is currently serving a three-match ban but will return to the side after that.

Formed a strong partnership with Van Dijk, just needs to stay fit for Liverpool to maximise their success.

4. CB - Ibrahim Konate

Formed a strong partnership with Van Dijk, just needs to stay fit for Liverpool to maximise their success.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChelseaReal MadridKarim Benzema