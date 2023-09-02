Register
With the window now closed, here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Liverpool have experienced a very busy transfer window and fans will most likely look back on the summer business as being successful, given who has arrived and who has departed.

Of course, the shock departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia had looked to derail their early good work in the market, but a summer rebuild was the message before the window and they can certainly attest to that.

Allowing the likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to run down their deals freed up space in the squad for fresh legs and they were subsequently replaced by Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataro Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Jurgen Klopp also allowed loan deals for Fabio Carvalho, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg and Calvin Ramsay in what was clearly a busy window.

Looking ahead, LiverpoolWorld has pondered what Klopp’s strongest starting eleven could look like now the window is shut.

He remains one of the best keepers in world football.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

He remains one of the best keepers in world football.

The right-back is a key player for Klopp and is their only natural in that position.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The right-back is a key player for Klopp and is their only natural in that position.

The Liverpool skipper is currently suspended for three games but will be reinstated as soon as his ban is over.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool skipper is currently suspended for three games but will be reinstated as soon as his ban is over.

Liverpool need their towering defender to stay fit as he is key to their system alongside Van Dijk.

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool need their towering defender to stay fit as he is key to their system alongside Van Dijk.

