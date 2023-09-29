Liverpool and Everton have both experienced differing fortunes at the start of the new season.

Liverpool and Everton have experienced vastly different starts to the new Premier League season, but recent form will have both feeling confident ahead of the weekend’s action.

The Reds sit two points off the table of the table after six games and they are just one of two sides in England’s top-flight to remain unbeaten with Arsenal.

While Everton have enjoyed a small resurgence after beating Brentford away from home to lift them out of the bottom three, and head into their weekend against Luton with confidence after also beating Aston Villa during the cup mid-week.

Liverpool face an in-form Spurs side who sit two points behind them in the table in what is a highly-anticipated clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday evening.

With recent results going their way, here’s how the final predicted Premier League looks, according ot the BetVictor supercomputer.

1 . 20th - Sheffield United 23 Points Photo: Matthew Lewis

2 . 19th - Burnley 31 Points Photo: Michael Regan

3 . 18th - Luton 33 Points