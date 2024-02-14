In what is Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge, he will be hoping to secure the only trophy that he hasn't managed to win so far at the club. His side failed in 2016 as they lost 3-1 to Sevilla in the final and he has gone on to win every trophy since then. The Last 32 round begins this week but Liverpool, and seven other sides, will await to see who out of the second-place group finishers in the EL and the third-place Champions League teams will progress to the Last 16. There are some tricky tests and perhaps a date with destiny if Xabi Alonso's side can meet them in the latter rounds.