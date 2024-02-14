Liverpool's season could end up being one of their most successful ever if they can triumph in multiple competitions - and they are the standout favourites for the Europa League.
In what is Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge, he will be hoping to secure the only trophy that he hasn't managed to win so far at the club. His side failed in 2016 as they lost 3-1 to Sevilla in the final and he has gone on to win every trophy since then. The Last 32 round begins this week but Liverpool, and seven other sides, will await to see who out of the second-place group finishers in the EL and the third-place Champions League teams will progress to the Last 16. There are some tricky tests and perhaps a date with destiny if Xabi Alonso's side can meet them in the latter rounds.
With the return of the Europa League, LiverpoolWorld has compiled the supercomputer prediction data from OLBG to see who are the top 20 favourites after simulating the competition 1000 times - but who triumphs the most?