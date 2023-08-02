The Premier League begins next weekend, but where have Liverpool and Everton been tipped to finish?

Liverpool and Everton are currently deep in preparations for the new Premier League season which gets underway on August 11.

Last season, Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League or win a trophy, while Everton narrowly avoided relegation for a second successive season.

In terms of the transfer market, there has been movement from both clubs. Everton have signed both Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma so far and are currently scouting the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Whereas Liverpool brought in the £100m duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but said farewell to a number of players, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. This season is already shaping up to different to the last and fans are hopeful that their side’s can produce a better showing this time around.

Using bettingexpert.com’s supercomputer, which has simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times by taking into account all the team’s results from last season (across all competitions) and the pre-season results to determine who could finish where - LiverpoolWorld has collated the data to show what the final predicted table looks like.

If it followed the computer, then it would certainly be a successful year for both sides if it were to play exactly like this.

1 . Manchester City P38 W27 D6 L5 - 87 Points

2 . Arsenal P38 W23 D8 L7 - 78 Points

3 . Liverpool P38 W23 D8 L7 - 76 Points

4 . Manchester United P38 W22 D8 L8 - 73 Points