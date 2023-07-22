Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Supercomputer predicts Premier League table after transfers for Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea & Man City

Liverpool are preparing for the 2023-24 Premier League season with a training camp in Germany

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 09:02 BST

Liverpool kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 4-2 victory over Karlsruher SC on Wednesday, as the Reds continue to build towards their Premier League opener against Chelsea next month.

Jurgen Klopp's side are back in friendly action against Furth on Monday and also have games against Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Darmstadt 98 before the start of the Premier League season.

It has been a busy few weeks on the transfer front for the Reds with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both set for surprise moves to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian has been the subject of a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad while reports earlier this week claimed a £12m fee was agreed with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq for Henderson.

The pending departures of the duo is likely to mean more incomings at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already signing for the club this summer.

Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming season - and here is where it is tipping Liverpool and Everton to finish compared to their rivals...

Predicted points: 30

1. 20th: Luton Town

Predicted points: 30

Predicted points: 35

2. 19th: Bournemouth

Predicted points: 35

Predicted points: 36

3. 18th: Sheffield United

Predicted points: 36

Predicted points: 37

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest

Predicted points: 37

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier LeagueSteven GerrardJordan HendersonSaudi Arabia