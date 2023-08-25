Liverpool head to Newcastle and more specifically, St James’ Park, this weekend as they aim to put back-to-back Premier League victories together.

Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed their first win of the season with a 3-1 triumph over Bournemouth at Anfield last weekend while the Magpies were beaten 1-0 at title favourites and reigning champions Manchester City.

Ahead of the next round of domestic action, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Premier League supercomputer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season.

It reckons 35 points will be enough to avoid relegation while it will take at least 70 points to secure a top four spot. Here’s where it is tipping the Reds to place compared to their rivals. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Luton Town Predicted points - 30

2 . 19th: Sheffield United Predicted points - 33

3 . 18th: Bournemouth Predicted points - 34