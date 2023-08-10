The Premier League campaign gets underway for Liverpool and Everton this weekend

Liverpool and Everton are back in competitive action this weekend as the 2023-24 Premier League season kicks off.

The Reds endured a disappointing fifth-placed finish last time out while the Toffees almost dropped into the Championship as they clinched survival on the final day of the season.

Both clubs will be hoping for better fortunes this term as they both are expected to continue their recruitment after the season kicks off. Liverpool have signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister so far but the Reds remain short in midfield with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Naby Keita and James Milner departing.

Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young have joined Sean Dyche’s side but Everton are still linked with numerous players with a number of weeks remaining before the window closes.

Liverpool kick off against Chelsea on Sunday while Everton are in action against Fulham on Saturday. Ahead of the new season, data experts at Opta have simulated the campaign 10,000 times before working out the average points earned by every team to determine how the final table will look. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Luton Town Average predicted points - 34.19

2 . 19th: Sheffield United Average predicted points - 36.26

3 . 18th: Bournemouth Average predicted points - 36.52

4 . 17th: Everton Average predicted points - 39.14

