Supercomputer predicts Premier League table for Liverpool, Everton, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea & more

It was a mixed weekend for Merseyside’s Premier League clubs in the second round of fixtures

By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:24 BST

Liverpool got their first win of the Premier League season under their belts in the second round of fixtures but Everton’s wait for a first point of the campaign goes on.

The Reds beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, coming from behind after the Cherries took the lead within just three minutes. The game saw Alexis Mac Allister controversially sent off with the Reds appealing the decision ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United.

Everton were beaten 4-0 at Aston Villa with the hosts scoring twice in each half during a forgetful afternoon in Birmingham for the Toffees. They sit bottom of an early league table due to their goal difference.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at Opta have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely finishing position for every team, and here’s where they expect Liverpool and Everton to place. Take a look...

1. 20th: Sheffield United

2. 19th: Luton Town

3. 18th: Bournemouth

4. 17th: Everton

