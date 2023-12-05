The Premier League weekend was a successful one for Merseyside, as both teams managed to secure vital victories, but where could they finish this season?

Both Merseyside teams enjoyed strong victories over the weekend, as Liverpool edged out Fulham in a 4-3 thriller and Everton secured a hard-fought win over Nottingham Forest.

For Liverpool, the three points has helped to keep them ahead of Manchester City but they currently sit two points behind leaders Arsenal. All in all, it's been a brilliant start for Jurgen Klopp's side and a title charge could be one this season.

In terms of Everton, the Toffees' 10-point deduction has no doubt been a decisive issue but the facts are that they sit in 18th, despite that victory. Without the deduction they would be sat in 11th ahead of Brentford, but the reality is they will need to continue their good form to avoid another relegation battle.

Following the weekend's action and results, Bettingexpert's supercomputer BETSiE has given an update on what the predicted Premier League table will look like for the end of the season - but where are Everton and Liverpool predicted to finish?

1 . Arsenal - 81 Points 32.1% chance of title win - 96.8% chance of top four finish.

2 . Liverpool - 78 Points 15.0% chance of title win - 90.6% chance of top four finish

3 . Newcastle United - 74.2 Points 5.1% chance of title win - 78.4% chance of top four finish