Liverpool now sit top of the Premier League table with nine games to goLiverpool now sit top of the Premier League table with nine games to go
Liverpool now sit top of the Premier League table with nine games to go

Supercomputer predicts stunning Premier League title battle and how Liverpool, Man City & Arsenal do - gallery

Premier League title race: Liverpool now sit top of the Premier League following their win over Brighton.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 1st Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 20:00 BST

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table after beating Brighton 2-1 at Anfield over the weekend with just nine games to go.

Their two title rivals played out a tight 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Man City and Arsenal failed to take initiative. As it stands, the title is in Liverpool's hands and if they win all nine of their remaining games then they will be Premier League champions for a second time. There are some tough games to be played for all three title chasing sides and it may go to the final weekend.

For Everton, another defeat made it two months without a win but they remain three points clear of the drop with a game in hand. However, there is still the lingering financial issues that could see them suffer another points deduction but, for now, it's still in their hands. With another decisive weekend, we've decided to consult the Premier League supercomputer to see how it has affected both Liverpool and Everton's chances of finishing the season successfully as both chase contrasting goals.

22 Points - 99% chance of relegation

1. 20th - Sheffield United

22 Points - 99% chance of relegation

27 Points - 92.2% chance of relegation

2. 19th - Burnley

27 Points - 92.2% chance of relegation

29 Points - 83.2% chance of relegation

3. 18th - Luton Town

29 Points - 83.2% chance of relegation

33 Points - 21.3% chance of relegation

4. 17th - Nottingham Forest

33 Points - 21.3% chance of relegation

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonPremier LeagueBrightonMan CityArsenal