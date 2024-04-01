Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table after beating Brighton 2-1 at Anfield over the weekend with just nine games to go.

Their two title rivals played out a tight 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Man City and Arsenal failed to take initiative. As it stands, the title is in Liverpool's hands and if they win all nine of their remaining games then they will be Premier League champions for a second time. There are some tough games to be played for all three title chasing sides and it may go to the final weekend.

For Everton, another defeat made it two months without a win but they remain three points clear of the drop with a game in hand. However, there is still the lingering financial issues that could see them suffer another points deduction but, for now, it's still in their hands. With another decisive weekend, we've decided to consult the Premier League supercomputer to see how it has affected both Liverpool and Everton's chances of finishing the season successfully as both chase contrasting goals.

1 . 20th - Sheffield United 22 Points - 99% chance of relegation

2 . 19th - Burnley 27 Points - 92.2% chance of relegation

3 . 18th - Luton Town 29 Points - 83.2% chance of relegation