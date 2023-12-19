Liverpool and Everton have both in been great form recently but where are they predicted to finish?

Liverpool and Everton have differing goals for the season but both sides have been in great form in recent weeks.

For Jurgen Klopp, his side sit second behind Arsenal and are hoping to fight for the title once again. However, a disappointing draw with Manchester United was a setback of sorts given the pre-match talk of a comfortable win and Klopp has multiple injuries to contend with as well as a January period without talisman Mohamed Salah.

On the other side of Stanley Park, Sean Dyche has brought form and consistency to Goodison Park and he has used the 10-point deduction to build a siege mentality that has seen them win their last four Premier League games.

As it stands, both sides are in strong places and both will be hoping to advance in the EFL Cup latter stages as well as continuing to gain points at an excessive rate. But where have they been predicted to finish?

1 . Arsenal - 82 Points Mikel Arteta's side have a 56.9% chance of winning the title and boast a strong side who could go all the way. Photo: Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2 . Manchester City - 76.8 Points The reigning champions will welcome back Kevin De Bruyne in the New Year and will be an improved outfit. They have shown plenty of times in the past that they can put together incredible runs of form after Christmas and it could happen. 17.4% chance of winning the title.

3 . Liverpool - 76.7 Points Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit second but face stiff competition from City and Arsenal. They will lose Salah in January for the Africa Cup of Nations which will be a big blow, but the main positive is that they haven't hit top gear yet but it is whether their squad can handle both a title charge and their Europa League aspirations. 17.3% chance of winning the title.